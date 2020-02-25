SSP Traffic challans 925 vehicles, imposes fine

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 25: In order to curb the menace of traffic violations and strict implementation of new Motor Vehicle Act, Traffic Police Rural Jammu under the supervision of Mohan Lal Kaith, Senior Superintendent of Police, Traffic Rural Jammu along with Mohd Zubair, Dy. SP Traffic Rajouri-Poonch and other Traffic Police officers launched a joint special drive today against the Traffic violators particularly indulging in visible offences.

During the special drive, 925 vehicles were challaned and fine to the tune of Rs.8,85,000/- was imposed on the violators, as per the New Motor Vehicle Act. Moreover, 92 vehicles were also seized during special drive and handed over to concerned Police Stations.

Further, the SSP also held a ‘Darbar’ of Traffic cops at Rajouri.During darbar, a special focus was given towards the welfare of jawans and directions passed to ensure proper discipline, accountability and transparency in traffic management system.

The officers have been directed to ensure wearing of body worn camera while challaning and special stress be given towards the visible offences like overloading/without seat belts, use of mobile phone & crash helmets over speeding etc. They were directed to achieve the assigned targets in order to reduce the vehicular accidents in the area.

Kaith also stressed upon the violators to keep all the documents of their respective vehicles along with and get the same checked at Traffic checking point/nakas and requested the owners of the vehicles, transporters and agents to extend their full co-operation to the traffic cops, so that a proper check over the violators is maintained.