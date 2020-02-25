Knee replacement with advanced techniques performed in Gandhi Nagar Hospital

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 25: The knee replacement surgery of a 69-year-old female patient suffering from Arthritis of the knee was performed successfully with latest and advance techniques in Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.

“The patient was suffering from severe Arthritis since 10 years and underwent different modes of treatment in various hospitals. Assessing the severity of Arthritis and pain, the patient was advised for total knee replacement, which was done with advanced techniques and latest guidelines by Dr Kanav Padha (Consultant Orthopedics and Joint Replacement Surgeon),” a spokesperson of the Hospital said.

He said that no Tourniquet was used during the surgery as its use may cause post operative thigh pain. “The patient was given advanced Anaesthesia during surgery to reduce the blood loss and post operative infection risk. No skin sutures or staplers were applied during the surgery on the skin as their use could increase the risk of post operative infections and their removal is very painful, which adds to the patient discomfort,” he added.

The spokesman said the patient was made to walk on next day of surgery with active support of Physiotherapist of the Hospital and was discharged satisfactorily.

The surgery was performed by Dr Kanav Padha and Dr Deepak Tickoo, Orthopaedics Surgeons with the active support of Medical Superintendent (MS) of the Hospital, Dr Chander Parkash while the Hypotensive Anesthesia was given by Dr Sangeeta and her team. OT support was provided by Rakesh Bakshi, Sudesh and Gulzari Lal.