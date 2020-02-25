Dwivedi chairs Board meetings of TPO, IICT, CDI

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 25: Commis-sioner Secretary, Industries and Commerce Manoj Kumar Dwivedi today convened series of meetings which include 5th Board Meeting of J&K Trade Promotion Organisation (TPO), 26th Executive Committee of Indian Institute of Carpet Technology (IICT) Srinagar and 27th Executive Meeting of Craft Development Institute (CDI) Srinagar

The 5th Board meeting of (TPO) was attended by Secretary Rural Development (Board Member, J&K TPO), Sheetal Nanda, MD, J&K TPO Ravinder Kumar, Director Industries & Commerce, Jammu Anoo Malhotra, Regional Officer, Carpet Export Promotion Council, Ashiq Hussian, while Executive Director, EPCH, RK Verma participated through video conferencing.

The Chairman lauded Jammu & Kashmir Trade Promotion Organization for organising road shows at Kolkata, Bengaluru and Mumbai in which MoUs of approximately Rs. 6318 crore were closed. Executive Director, Export Promotion Council of Handicraft, RK Verma invited delegations from Jammu & Kashmir Trade Promotion Organization to participate in their forth coming exhibitions at New Delhi to get international exposure and interactions with buyers and sellers under one roof.

Significantly, the Board also approved inclusion of Secretary Power Development Department, M Raju as new member in Board of Directors. The Chairman impressed upon Jammu & Kashmir Trade Promotion Organization to organise more meets covering investors, market leaders, and suppliers on the analogy of other major Trade Promotion Organizations functioning in different sectors across India.

The board envisages a centric role of Jammu & Kashmir Trade Promotion Organization in attracting investments, organising trade promotion activities and to act as an Advisor to the Government of Jammu & Kashmir in the areas of trade promotion.

Meanwhile, in the 26th, 27th meetings of Executive Committee of Indian Institute of Carpet Technology (IICT) Srinagar and Craft Development Institute (CDI) Srinagar important decisions regarding development of indigenous design software with latest features, setting up of common facility centres/ clusters were taken for the development of carpet sector.

It was decided that extension centres of IICT and CDI may also be setup so that the artisan community can avail benefits from both the institutes.

During the meeting, the proposal of Kashmir University for providing academic support, and change of nomenclature of the professional course to MBA in craft management and entrepreneurship was also agreed upon.

Besides, the executive committee approved the strengthening of Pashmina testing and quality certification centre by way of procurement of high end imported equipment and filling up of vacant posts.

Director Handicrafts Masrat-ul- Islam, Director Handloom Babila Rakwal, Director IICT/ CDI, Zubair Ahmad, Director IICT (Bhadohi), Additional Secretary Finance, Additional Secretary Planning and other senior officers of Industries and Commerce department were present during the meetings.