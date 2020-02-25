Nirmal Singh visits GMC, inquires about accident victims of Billawar

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 25: Former Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Nirmal Singh along with BJP leaders Pankaj Basotra and Chetan Wanchoo visited GMC Hospital Jammu to enquire about the health condition of injured persons who met with an accident at Lohai Tehsil Billawar, Kathua recently.

Singh visited emergency wards, ICU of the hospital, interacted with the injured and assessed the medicare being provided to them.

He interacted with the injured patients undergoing treatment in the hospital and assured them all help.

He asked the doctors about the status of the patients and was also briefed by the doctors about the treatment being extended to the person undergoing treatment. He asked the Hospital authorities and doctors to provide every required medical facility to the patient so that they do not feel any inconvenience.

Dr Singh urged the Deputy Commissioner, Kathua that whatever medical expenses are required to provide necessary medicare to the accident victims should be carried out without any restriction and no amount whatsoever should be charged from them.

He further impressed upon traffic and other agencies to keep proper check on vehicles to ensure that no vehicle is either overloaded or its driver isn’t under influence of alcohol.

During the visit, he found a boy who had also met with this accident in a serious condition and he urged Dy Medical Superintendent, Dr Rehana Khurshid and Assistant Medical Superintendent, Dr Bharat Bhushan who was also accompanying him to provide best medical care to him and incase he is required to be referred some hospital outside the U. T. he will speak to Union Health Minister in this regard and all assistance required will be managed accordingly.

Singh said that overloading and absence of crash barriers are the prime reasons for frequent road accidents in the hilly areas of Jammu and Kashmir. One does not need any scientific study to go into the root cause of frequent road mishaps in hilly areas. Coordination is needed among district administrations, Traffic Police and Transport Department to keep a tab on vehicles plying in the hilly areas,” he added.

Dr Singh conveyed his sympathies to the bereaved families of those who died in the mishap. He prayed for eternal peace to the departed souls.