BDC Chairperson, 12 Sarpanchs, 20 Panchs from Poonch join BJP

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 25: Block Development Chairperson (BDC) from Poonch, 12 Sarpanchs and 20 Panchs from remote and LoC areas of the border district along with dozens of their supporters joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at party Headquarter, Trikuta Nagar, here, today.

They joined the party in presence of BJP president, Ravinder Raina, DyCM Kavinder Gupta, party general secretary (Org.), Ashok Kaul, former MLC Vibodh Gupta, former MLC Pardeep Sharma, BJP J&K secretary, Sunil Gupta and district president, Poonch Er. Mohd. Rafiq Chishti.

Click here to watch video

BJP J&K spokesperson, Balbir Ram Rattan, office secretary, Tilak Raj Gupta, press secretary, Dr. Pardeep Mahotra, OBC Morcha president, Rashpaul Verma, BJYM president, Vikas Choudhary, Mandal president, Haji Mohd. Ashraf, former Mandal president, Abdul Hamid and others were also present on the occasion.

Farida Bi Chairperson Block Sathra of Haveli constituency, in Poonch, Sarpanch Salim Khari, Molvi Mohd. Rashid, Sarpanch Salooni ‘A’, Mohd. Sharif, Sarpanch Chakra, Mohd. Raiz Sarpanch Timbra Dana, Mohd. Aslam, Sarpanch Dana-Dhakra, Mohd. Raj, Sarpanch Dhara, Mohd. Rashid Sarpanch Saikloo, Mohd. Azeem, Sarpanch Gagrian, Mohd. Saleem Khan, Banpant Dhoki, Rashid Begam, Sarpanch Losan B, Asager Hunain Saha, Sarpanch Gulpur, Abdul Qaim, Sarpanch Noona Bandi, Nazab Din Dar, Sarpanch Bandi Chics, Muneer Hussain Bazzer, Abdul Hamid Nib, Sarpanch Saloonia, Mohd. Bashir Sheikh, Panch Chalera, Khalida Kosar, Panch Seikloo, Mohd. Raiz, Panch Dana Dhalers, Mohd. Hafiz, Panch-Dhera, Tanver Ahad Tantra Dadder, Yar Mohd. Badder, Rafaq Hussain, Losar ‘B’, Naizer Hussain Fatapur, Abdul Gain Narri, Tofiq Ahmed, Badder, Mohd. Shafi Mello Ex-Member Gujjar Advisory Board, Hafiz Abdul and others along with their supporters joined BJP on the occasion.

Ravinder Raina, while complimenting the new entrants and termed heir decision to join BJP a decision in the larger interests of the people of J&K and nation as a whole. He said that people living in remote areas have appreciated pro poor policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Union Government. He said that BJP has marked its presence in remotest areas with the strong dedication of party activists.

Raina, said that Modi Government has worked like a mission to reach people and to address their issues. The whole world is today appreciating the boldness, pragmatism and commitment of Modi Government.

New entrants led by Farida Bi, complimented BJP leadership for the warmth they have been accorded. They said that only BJP is concerned to work for the welfare of people while all other parties only exploited people. But now people have pinned high hopes in BJP led by PM Modi, he added.