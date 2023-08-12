SSP Jammu assures all support to PROANG

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 12: The Police Retired Officers Association Non Gazetted (PROANG) district Jammu held a meeting here, today under the chairmanship of T.N.Koul its vice president, Jammu province.

The meeting was attended by Executive Body members including Harpal Singh Bali president district Jammu, Shadi Lal general secretary, Makhan Lal Sharma, media secretary and Ravi Kumar organizer.

SSP Jammu, Chandan Kohli attended the meeting as chief guest and he was also accompanied by Additional S.P and K D.Baghat DYSP DAR Jammu.

President PROANG district Jammu brought core issues in the notice of SSP Jammu for redressal which included providing of all possible help

to retired non gazettd police officers as and when they approach SHOs/ICPPs for redressal of their grievances pertaining Police Department. Vice president, PRPANG Jammu province, T N Koul during his address complimented SSP Jammu for attending the meeting in order to listen the genuine demands/problems faced by retired police officers., He shared all core issues in detail with SSP Jammu which included providing of office accommodation for PROANG Parivar.

SSP Jammu, Chandan Kohli, gave assurance for redressal of issues which are in his domain and said that he will issue necessary instructions to all SHOs and in charge PPs to maintain such record in their jurisdictions which shall contain the full particulars of all retired police officers in order to provide them possible help as and when

they require which will be in the domain of police stations. Furthermore, SSP said that serving police officers and officials are always with them to boost their morale and he will deploy an officer in such meetings in future.