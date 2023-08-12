Secy H&ME inaugurates mega health camp

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 12: Secretary to Health and Medical Education (H&ME) Department Bhupinder Kumar today inaugurated a mega health camp at Rajiv Gandhi Hospital and LRPU Gangyal.

Deputy Mayor Jammu Baldev Singh Billawaria, Director Health Services Jammu Dr Rajeev Kumar Sharma, Chief Medical Officer Jammu Dr Harbaksh Singh and Medical Superintendent of Rajiv Gandhi Hospital Dr Sanjay Sharma were present on the occasion.

Secretary H&ME took a detailed round of Rajiv Gandhi Hospital and various specialist services available at the Mega Camp. He interacted with Specialists of Medicine, Surgery, ENT, Dermatologist, Ophthalmologist, Paediatrician, Orthopaedician, Dental Surgeon and AYUSH.

Facilities of Golden Card Generation under ABPMJAY SEHAT, RBSK screening and NCD screening were made available at the Health Camp. More than 500 people including children availed benefit from this mega camp.