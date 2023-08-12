Div Com visits M A Stadium to finalize Independence Day arrangements

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 12: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar today visited Mulana Azad (M A) Stadium to inspect and finalize the arrangements for Independence Day celebrations 2023.

Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Avny Lavasa, Commissioner JMC, DIG Traffic, SSP Jammu, Director School Education Jammu, SSP Security Jammu, Chief Engineers of JPDCL, PWD, Joint Director Hospitality and Protocol, besides senior Officers of Jal Shakti, JMC, Health Services, Information, Cultural Academy, Youth Services and Sports, Hospitality and Protocol, JKRTC and other concerned departments were also present.

At the Outset, the Deputy Commissioner apprised the Div Com about the overall arrangements being made at the venue for smooth conduct of the Independence Day.

The Div Com discussed in detail the arrangements being put in place by the concerned departments. He stressed on close synergy among the concerned departments, while making arrangements. The concerned departments were directed to put in place requisite arrangements well in advance.

He took detailed stock of security arrangements, traffic management, seating arrangements, decoration, Power, water supply, sanitation, Medicare, besides distribution of invitation cards, finalization of cultural activities. The concerned officers were instructed to follow the devised plans while accomplishing their assigned tasks.

It was informed that contingents, colourful cultural programmes and gymnastics will also be performed during the celebration.

The Divisional Commissioner exhorted the concerned officers to ensure that all necessary arrangements are put in place well in time for smooth and successful celebration of the national event.

The Div Com also directed for making arrangements of water proof tentage at the venue.

Traffic department was directed to frame a traffic management plan, finalise parking spaces and notify the diversions on time for the convenience of the general public.

Meanwhile, the Div Com alongwith other concerned officers took a round of the venue and inspected arrangements.