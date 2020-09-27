SSP, Addl SP, Tehsildar, AD, 10 more prisoners test +ve

3 Corona deaths in Jammu, one in Ladakh

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 27: In a major relief, Jammu region today recorded three Corona casualties, all in Jammu district, which were much lower than average of around 15 fatalities a day during past fortnight while there were 689 new cases, 324 of them in Jammu district alone, including an SSP, one SP, a Tehsildar, an Assistant Director of Health Department and 10 more prisoners from the District Jail Kathua.

A 70-year-old woman from Talab Tillo, 58-year-old man of Jagti Nagrota and 85-year-old from Talab Tillo in Jammu district died of ailments and Coronavirus in the Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu today.

Significantly, no Corona deaths were reported from any other district of the Jammu region today.

Of 689 fresh cases in Jammu region, 324 were reported from Jammu district including 310 locals and 14 travelers.

Thirty four COVID positive cases were reported from Jammu district today during Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT). They include four persons from Dansal.

An SSP, who is a KPS officer, tested positive for COVID-19 in Kishtwar district today. He is the third district police chief in Jammu region to be infected by pathogen after Kathua and Rajouri. The other two have recovered and resumed their duties.

Thirteen workers at Dool hydel project in Kishtwar district have tested positive for the virus. A total of 44 positive cases were reported in the district.

The Additional SP Headquarters Doda was also infected by Coronavirus today. A total of 41 positive cases were reported from the district today.

Ten more prisoners from the District Jail Kathua today tested positive for Coronavirus taking number of total positives in the jail to 20, District Magistrate Kathua OP Bhagat said. Apart from Kathua, 41 prisoners from Dhangri Jail in Rajouri have already tested positive.

A total of 51 positive cases were reported from Kathua district including two from Police Training School (PTS) and one from GMC Kathua.

Udhampur district reported 36 new Corona positive cases including an Assistant Director of Health Department, two more Health professionals, two Railways Police personnel and a pregnant woman.

Among 39 positives of Reasi district, one was a Tehsildar, two were officials of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) and 10 contacts of positive persons.

Rajouri district recorded 63 fresh cases, 51 from Rajouri town alone. Other cases were reported from Sunderbani six, Kalakote 3, Darhal two and Nowshera one.

All 21 cases in Ramban and 35 out of 38 in Samba district were locals.

Meanwhile, 797 Corona patients today recovered in the Jammu region including 411 in Jammu district, 132 Rajouri, 74 Udhampur, 64 Doda, 53 Kathua, 35 Samba, 13 Ramban, nine Poonch, four Kishtwar and two in Reasi district.

Jammu region now has 27523 Coronavirus cases. Of them, 16751 have recovered leaving behind 10463 active cases as there have been 309 deaths.

Among 309 casualties, Jammu district topped with 167 followed by 30 Rajouri, 26 Doda, 21 Kathua, 19 Samba, 14 Udhampur, 12 Poonch, eight Ramban, seven Kishtwar and five in Reasi district.

Meanwhile, the Union Territory of Ladakh today reported one more Corona casualty and 10 new cases.

The death due to virus was reported from Kargil district taking Corona toll to 58—24 in Leh and 34 Kargil.

Among 10 new cases, five each were reported from Leh and Kargil districts.

The UT of Ladakh now has 4103 Corona cases. Of them, 1013 are active—607 in Leh and 406 in Kargil while 3032 have recovered.