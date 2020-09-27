Manoj Sinha calls on Dr Jitendra, discusses prevailing situation

Excelsior Correspondent

New Delhi, Sept 27: Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, currently on a visit to the Union Capital, today called on Union Minister in PMO with independent charge of North Eastern States, Dr Jitendra Singh and discussed various Central projects in the Union Territory and other related issues.

Sources said the meeting took place in the wake of changing political developments in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir after the appointment of Manoj Sinha as new LG.

Both Dr Jitendra Singh and Manoj Sinha who were closeted for 30 minutes discussed prevailing situation and varied issues pertaining to UT in the wake of changing political scenario, sources said, adding the delimitation process also came for discussion between the two.

Various Centrally Sponsored Schemes and projects were also discussed and Dr Jitendra Singh informed the LG that Union Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is keen to complete these schemes in stipulated time frame so that the UT of J&K can tread on path of progress and development.

The Minister and the Lieutenant Governor exchanged notes and briefs on various Centrally Sponsored Schemes and new initiatives by the UT Government. The Lieutenant Governor also appreciated the manner in which Dr Jitendra Singh took a keen personal interest in following up with the Central Government each of the Union Territory related issues.

Dr Jitendra Singh informed Manoj Sinha about the Centre’s plan to revive the process of regular visits to the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir by the Union Ministers. He said, the experience of 36 Union Central Ministers travelling to the Union Territory within a span of two weeks in the month of January had proved extremely gratifying and generated a lot of optimism and hope among the local population. He recalled that the initiative had been undertaken on the personal intervention and advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and as soon as the COVID pandemic wanes away, the process will be started again.

Dr Jitendra Singh also updated the Lieutenant Governor about a mega initiative by the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) whereby three Bamboo clusters will be set up in the Jammu region and these will be devoted to the production of Agarbatti, Charcoal and Baskets respectively. He also revealed a plan to set up a Bamboo Technology Centre in Jammu & Kashmir which would impart skill and vocational training to youth for entrepreneurship in the Bamboo sector.

He said besides, giving impetus to economy of farmers, it will also generate employment opportunities for the local youth of J&K. He said Jammu region has a lot of potential for growing of Bamboo and with the setting up of Bamboo clusters the local growers’ economy will get a lot of boost.

Dr Jitendra Singh reiterated that Prime Minister, Narendra Modi attaches highest priority to the two Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. He said Modi is keen that the two Union Territories should receive the same kind of focus and attention which was received by the North East in the last five to six years.

Now that Jammu & Kashmir as Union Territory happens to be directly under the purview of Union Home Ministry, Dr Jitendra Singh said, Home Minister, Amit Shah keeps a close eye virtually on a day to day basis. He has also issued instructions to provide all possible help to enable Jammu & Kashmir to get back on the fast track of development and peace.