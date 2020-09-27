World Tourism Day celebrated across J&K, Ladakh

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 27: World Tourism Day was celebrated across the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Jammu: Directorate of Tourism, Jammu today celebrated the 41st World Tourism Day at Suchetgarh Border in collaboration with the senior officers of the 36 Battalion of BSF, where RK Katoch, Director Tourism, was the chief guest. Representatives of different organizations and stakeholders deliberated upon various issues being faced by the tourism sector in view of the prevailing COVID pandemic. Divisional Commissioner, Jammu Sanjeev Verma and Director Tourism Jammu, RK Katoch flagged-off the “Garud Seva Open Roof Tourist Luxury Bus”. This new initiative of running such luxury bus from TRC, Jammu to Suchetgarh Border is part of the Border Tourism initiative taken by Jammu Paryatan headed by Baldev Khullar and Gian Sharma.

REASI: Tourism Department Reasi under the supervision of the District Development Commissioner Reasi Indu Kanwal Chib celebrated the World Tourism Day. On the occasion, a bike rally was flagged off from Katra for Bhimgarh Fort by CO CRPF Jatinder Gupta. A tourist bus was also flagged off which started its journey from TRC Jammu to Bhimgarh Fort in Reasi and carried different bloggers and enthusiasts from districts Jammu and Reasi. The local Dogri artists performed a beautiful Kud dance and Getru at Bhimgarh Fort. A small 3D animated movie was also showcased to the gathering on the history and importance of Bhimgarh Fort. SSP Reasi, CO CRPF Katra, Joint Director Tourism Jammu, Assistant Director Tourism Katra, officials of Tourism department besides representatives from Hotel and Restaurant Association, Travel and Tour Operator Association, J&K Wrestling Association, Press Club members and members of General Zorawar Singh Memorial Trust were present on the occasion.

UDHAMPUR: Surinsar-Mansar Development Authority in collaboration with Directorate of Tourism, Jammu celebrated World Tourism Day at Mansar. CEO MDA, Dr Gurvinderjeet Singh presented the welcome address and gave a brief about the programme and highlighted the achievements of the Authority. Among others present were officers of different departments, Sarpanchs and Panches of Panchayat Mansar, Bari Garh. At the end vote of thanks was presented by Executive Engineer, SMDA Mansar.

PATNITOP: A seminar was organized jointly by the Directorate of Tourism, Jammu and the Patnitop Development Authority and Patnitop Hotels Association which was attended by Manager, JKTDC, CB Kaul and concerned stakeholders. On the occasion, the chief guest was Executive engineer, PDA, KK Gupta and Assistant Director Tourism, National Highway, Dr Umesh Shan.

BASHOLI: World Tourism Day was celebrated by the CEO, Lakhanpur-Sarthal Development Authority DC Bhatti with Block Medical Officer, Basholi. On this occasion, 200 wall clocks, caps and shirts were also distributed to the participants for mass awareness of tourism.

POONCH: World Tourism Day was also held at Jallian Loran with. The event was presided by Chief Executive Officer, Poonch Development Authority Dr Tanvir Ahmed Khan besides BDC Chairman, Block Mandi Shamim Ganai as guest of honour. During the programme various centrally-UT sponsored schemes of the Government were highlighted. Department also distributed calendar, information material, sceneries and masks to the general public.

KISHTWAR: Kishtwar Development Authority (KDA) celebrated “World Tourism Day” here at TRC in which chief guest was Additional District Development Commissioner Kishtwar Mohammad Hanief Malik. The function began with the welcome address given by Daleep Rathore Accounts Officer KDA, who threw light on the programme and itinerary of the function. The speaker threw light on various aspects of the World Tourism Day, the theme of this year being Tourism and Rural Development. Dr Anil Kumar Block Medical Officer, Dachhan, Rajesh Sharma Advocate, Some students of GDC Kishtwar, CEO Tourism Kishtwar Pawan Parihar and many others were present on the occasion. A plantation drive was conducted by KDA in collaboration of Forest Division Kishtwar in which Sagar Singh DFO, alongwith staff took part.

SRINAGAR: World Tourism Day was celebrated across Kashmir today with a number of functions marking the occasion while following the COVID-19 protocol. In this regard, the main function by the Directorate of Tourism, Kashmir was held at Nehru Park here which comprised a shikara race, demonstrations of Kayaking, Canoeing sports including canoe slalom, canoe sprint and motorboat. Secretary, Youth Services and Sports and Tourism, Sarmad Hafeez presided over the function. Joint Director, Tourism, Kashmir, Tabassum Shafat Kamili, President, Travel Agents Association of Kashmir (TAAK) Farooq A Kuthoo, representatives of Houseboat Owners Association and Shikara Associations and others were also present. Important attraction of the event was a presentation of Kashmiri music by renowned artists and surfing event by two young water sportspersons. Earlier in the day, the Secretary, Tourism also flagged off a rally of Mountain Bikers at TRC from Srinagar to Doodpathri. Director, Tourism, Kashmir, Nisar Ahmad Wani, senior officers of the Department and representatives of various tourism associations and adventure lovers were present on the occasion. Reports of celebrating World Tourism Day were received from various tourist destinations like Sonmarg, Pahalgam, Yusmarg and Gulmarg. Tourist Development Authorities across Kashmir with varied campaigns like sanitation drives, conservation campaigns and other events being highlights of the day.

GANDERBAL: On the occasion of World Tourism Day, a daylong cleanliness drive was organized in the meadows of Sonamarg, presided over by the Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Shafqat Iqbal. Among others, CEO Sonamarg Development Authority, DIO Ganderbal, Deputy CEO Ganderbal, President Hotelier Association J&K and Ladakh, NGOs, Hoteliers, shopkeepers besides students participated in the cleanliness drive. Later, the DC also flagged off cleanliness drive in which students, NGOs, Hoteliers and representatives of Sonamarg market association participated.

BUDGAM: World Tourism Day was celebrated in Yousmarg Budgam with the theme on Tourism and Rural Development focusing on employment generation. CEO Yousmarg Development Authority, Dr Nasir Ahmad as part of awareness campaign, addressed the public gathering here at the tourist spot. The event was organized by district Administration in collaboration with JKTDC.

KARGIL: World Tourism Day with the theme of “Building peace and Fostering Knowledge” was organized by the Tourism Department UT Ladakh in collaboration with LAHDC, Kargil at Drass. An awareness-cum-cleanliness drive and a rally were organized on the occasion. Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Drass Asgar Ali was the chief guest on this occasion while the Assistant Director Tourism Aga Syed Toha, SHO Drass Manzoor Hussain, tourism experts besides students participated in the programme.