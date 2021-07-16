Srinagar-Leh highway closed for weekly maintenance

SRINAGAR: The 434-km-long Srinagar-Leh national highway will remain closed on Friday for weekly maintenance.

Meanwhile, two-way Light Motor Vehicle (HMV) traffic was restored on Srinagar-Jammu highway, historic 86-km-long Mughal road and Anantnag-Kishtwar roads are also open, a traffic police official said today.

No traffic was allowed on the national highway, the only road connecting Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh with Kashmir for weekly maintenance, particularly at Zojila pass, he said. The UT administration Kashmir and Ladakh have decided to suspend traffic on every Friday to allow Beacon authorities to undertake the repair and maintenance of the road. One-way traffic will be resumed on Saturday subject fair weather and good road conditions.

He said two way LMV traffic was restored today on the Srinagar-Jammu highway. However, the Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) and security force convoy will be allowed from Jammu to Srinagar.

LMVs will be allowed to ply both sides on Mughal road, which connects Shopian in south Kashmir with Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu region. HMVs will ply from Shopian to Poonch only.

Only LMVs will ply on the Anantnag-Sinthan-Kishtwar road, he said adding no HMV will be allowed to ply on this road. (Agency)