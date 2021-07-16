Pak sponsored terror activities

Pakistan is in no way toning down its nefarious activities of sending arms and ammunition to this side to keep its sponsored terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir in a sustainable form. While a militant of Jaish-e-Mohammed has recently been arrested in Gangyal in connection with trying to transport to Kashmir in his own truck a consignment of grenades , explosives and arms dropped from Pakistan on International Border using drone flying machines, he has admitted having smuggled another consignment to Kashmir in the same truck in May which again had been dropped on the IB using the drones. The said consignment and the truck , however, have been seized by the police.

A novel form of pressing into service drone flying machines for dropping arms and ammunition on this side at the IB and the handlers leading the drivers and others to the actual spot to pick up such arms for onward transportation to Kashmir for creating violence and disturbances assumes serious dimensions to the problem. So dropping explosives on the IAF base in Jammu late last month through drones is not the first such instance but as per the arrested militant cum driver of the truck having confessed about transporting a consignment in May dropped in the same fashion means such misadventures by Pakistan had been indulged in by it before also. How the militant succeeded in giving a slip to Police in May denotes weakness in certain areas of our security, vigil and watch which needs to be further improved to thwart such acts of Pakistan in future.