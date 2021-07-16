7 Shells, Pika Bullets Found In Tral

PULWAMA: A joint team of police and security forces have recovered seven shell and many Pika rounds during a cordon-and-serach-operation in Tral area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district, officials said on Friday.

Official sources said that based on specific information, police, army’s 42 RR and 180 battalion CRPF launched CASO and found the bullets and the seven shells beneath the ground near zeyarat Shareef Nowdal Tral.

A police officer while confirming the recovery said that it seems old shells and pika bullets. “Investigations have been launched,” he added. (Agency)