Srinagar-Leh highway closed due to flash floods, several houses partially damaged

SRINAGAR: The Srinagar-Leh national highway, connecting the Union Territory of Ladakh with Kashmir, was closed due to flash floods, triggered by incessant rains on Sunday.

Meanwhile, several houses were also partially damaged due to the flash floods in Kullan village though the residents were evacuated to safety.

Official sources said a flash flood occurred in a nallah at Kullan on Srinagar-Leh national highway due to incessant rains. “Several houses were partially damaged after the structures were inundated,” they said, adding the residents were evacuated to safety and no one was injured. (AGENCIES)