Pak shells forward areas along LoC in Poonch

JAMMU: Pakistani troops shelled forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district on Sunday, prompting a befitting response from the Indian Army, a defence spokesperson said.

There have been no reports of any casualties so far, the official said.

“Around 6:45 AM, the Pakistan army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling mortars along the LoC in Mankote sector. Indian Army retaliated befittingly,” the spokesperson said.

Later around 5:50 PM, Pakistan initiated small arms firing and mortar shelling in Shahpur, Kirni and Krishna Ghati sectors, the spokesperson said, adding that the Indian Army again gave a befitting reply.

Intense cross-border shelling was still going on when reports last came in, a police official said. (AGENCIES)