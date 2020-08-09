507 new cases take J-K’s COVID-19 tally to 24,897; death toll rises to 472

SRINAGAR: An increase of 507 coronavirus cases took the COVID-19 tally in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday to 24,897, while 13 deaths due to the viral disease were recorded in the last 24 hours, officials said.

Of the new deaths, 12 occurred in the Kashmir Valley and aone in the Jammu region, they said.

With the fresh fatalities, the death toll in the Union Territory rose to 472, of which 437 were from the Valley and 35 from Jammu region. Among them, 64 had returned to the Union territory recently.

Of the 507 new COVID-19 o farcases, 129 were reported from region and 378 persons were from the valley, officials said.