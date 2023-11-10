Srinagar-Jammu National Highway Closed

SRINAGAR: Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has been closed for traffic movement after mudslides and shooting stones occurred along the road stretch near the Mehar area of Ramban district on Friday.

The highway got blocked due to mudslides and shooting stones near Mehar area after heavy rainfall in the area. “Efforts are on to ensure early opening of the highway.”

Meanwhile, officials said that the Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gulmarg (SSG) road has also been also closed due to snow accumulation.

The higher reaches of Kashmir experienced a fresh spell of snowfall, while plains received rain, leading to a significant drop in the minimum temperature.

The snowfall led to closure of several roads including Razdan Pass, Pir Ki Gali, Zojjila Pass, and Sinthan Top. (Agencies)