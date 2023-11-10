CRPF Jawan Dies by Suicide in Qazigund

SRINAGAR: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Jawan allegedly shot himself dead with his service rifle near the Jawhar tunnel in the Qazigund area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, officials said.

the CRPF Jawan was on duty near B-top in the Jawhar Tunnel area of Qazigund when he shot himself. “The CRPF man died on the spot.”

“The body was shifted to hospital for postmortem and necessary legal procedures. The motive behind him taking this extreme step was not immediately known (Agencies)