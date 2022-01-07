Srinagar-Jammu highway open, Mughal road closed amid snowfall

Srinagar, Jan 7: Srinagar-Jammu national highway, the only surface link connecting Kashmir valley with the rest of the country was opened for vehicular traffic after the debris which had accumulated at a few places on the road were cleared, officials said on Friday.

Meanwhile, the historical Mughal road and several far flung areas remained closed and cut off due to the heavy accumulation of snow, a traffic police official said.

“Light motor vehicles were allowed to ply from both sides of the highway”, a traffic police official said and added “about one thousand trucks were also allowed to move on to their respective destinations late on Thursday after the debris was cleared off the road”.

The historical Mughal road connecting Shopian district in south Kashmir to Rajouri in Jammu division remained closed for vehicular traffic due to heavy accumulation of snow. The road was closed on December 23 last year following heavy snowfall at Bafliaz and Peer Ki Gali on the road. Snow clearance operations could not be taken up due to the slippery road conditions, they said.

Many far-flung roads in Kashmir valley also remained cut off due to the accumulation of heavy snow. The snow clearing operation could not be taken up due to inclement weather, the sources said. (Agencies)