Employment Jan 7, 2022

VACANCY
OFFICE BOY REQUIRED FOR IT COMPANY AT TRIKUTA NAGAR, JAMMU.
GOOD SALARY
CALL 9828888815
SRL diagnostic centre
URGENT REQUIREMENT M/F
Lab Technician (Sample Collection)
Experienced Holder
Salary – 8 to 10 K Per month
Timing – 7.30 to 2 pm
4 pm to 7 pm
Contact – 7006507391
7999386471
Address – Bari Brahmana opposite Degree College
Required urgently
Teacher for Army Institute Nagrota
1) Class (1st to 5th) All Subjects – 15 Nos.
2) 6th, 7th, 8th – 15 No’s
Maths, Science, English, Social Science
3) 9th & 10th – 12 No’s
Maths, Science, English, Social Science
4) 11th & 12th Humanities – 10 No’s
5) 11th & 12th – Phy, Chemistry – 10 No’s
Tution Timing is 4.00 PM to 7.00 PM
Salary Start from 6000 to ——
Contact No. 7006458695, 7006273423
Alpha IT Systems, Jammu
Hiring
1. JavaScript Developers
2. System Engineer (AWS, CI/CD)
3. Marketing + Sales Executives
4. HR Executives
Qualified candidates to share CVs at:
careers@alphaitsystems.com
Placement
Required Computer Teacher
Having Good Knowledge of MS Office & Tally
Minimum 2 Years as a Teacher (Graduate).
Send CV or Call on
Whatsapp:9541942237, 7006639382
REQUIRED
Degree or Diploma Civil (Engineer) having experience of Lab. Tests of civil works i.e cement test cube tests, Soil test, SPT, Steel test and concrete test.
Location:- Bari Brahmana Jammu
Working:- 10.00 am to 6.00 pm
Salary:- 18000/- per month
Contact No:- 9682384208
Job opportunities
FOR A NEW CAFE LOUNGE
* Cafe Manager -1 * Salary 4-5 Digits
* Chef – 1 *Shared Accomo- * Driver/Chuffer-1 dation Available
*Serving Boys – 2 * Age 20-35 years
Fresher’s With Diploma/Hotel Management Degree Shall Be Preferred.
Walk-in-lnterview on 08/01/2022
11:00 AM to 1:00 PM
Mob.: 8980111556, 9419185148
Required
An IT company needs a female office assistant for article formatting and data entry. No experience required.
Salary: 6000 to 8000
Timing: 9 AM to 5 PM
House No 384, Shastri Nagar, Jammu. Call 9086031255
Urgent Requirement
Sales job for Jewellery store in Channi Himmat. Sales man for a clothing store. Interested candidates send their
CVs Whatsapp 7006088131 Email ID dnrenterprises922@gmail.com
Required
Delivery Boys with own conveyance
Salary: Rs 7500- 10000
Part Time Job also available
Contact:
7006180373
44, A-2, South Block, Bahu Plaza, Jammu
Required
IELTS trainer (F)
Full Time only
Experienced Preferred
Shastri Nagar
9086061388
Required
Helper/Cleaner (F)
for a Dental Clinic at Main Road Talab Tillo
7889871121
9149474778