Employment Jan 7, 2022

VACANCY

OFFICE BOY REQUIRED FOR IT COMPANY AT TRIKUTA NAGAR, JAMMU.

GOOD SALARY

CALL 9828888815

SRL diagnostic centre

URGENT REQUIREMENT M/F

Lab Technician (Sample Collection)

Experienced Holder

Salary – 8 to 10 K Per month

Timing – 7.30 to 2 pm

4 pm to 7 pm

Contact – 7006507391

7999386471

Address – Bari Brahmana opposite Degree College

Required urgently

Teacher for Army Institute Nagrota

1) Class (1st to 5th) All Subjects – 15 Nos.

2) 6th, 7th, 8th – 15 No’s

Maths, Science, English, Social Science

3) 9th & 10th – 12 No’s

Maths, Science, English, Social Science

4) 11th & 12th Humanities – 10 No’s

5) 11th & 12th – Phy, Chemistry – 10 No’s

Tution Timing is 4.00 PM to 7.00 PM

Salary Start from 6000 to ——

Contact No. 7006458695, 7006273423

Alpha IT Systems, Jammu

Hiring

1. JavaScript Developers

2. System Engineer (AWS, CI/CD)

3. Marketing + Sales Executives

4. HR Executives

Qualified candidates to share CVs at:

careers@alphaitsystems.com

Placement

Required Computer Teacher

Having Good Knowledge of MS Office & Tally

Minimum 2 Years as a Teacher (Graduate).

Send CV or Call on

Whatsapp:9541942237, 7006639382

REQUIRED

Degree or Diploma Civil (Engineer) having experience of Lab. Tests of civil works i.e cement test cube tests, Soil test, SPT, Steel test and concrete test.

Location:- Bari Brahmana Jammu

Working:- 10.00 am to 6.00 pm

Salary:- 18000/- per month

Contact No:- 9682384208

Job opportunities

FOR A NEW CAFE LOUNGE

* Cafe Manager -1 * Salary 4-5 Digits

* Chef – 1 *Shared Accomo- * Driver/Chuffer-1 dation Available

*Serving Boys – 2 * Age 20-35 years

Fresher’s With Diploma/Hotel Management Degree Shall Be Preferred.

Walk-in-lnterview on 08/01/2022

11:00 AM to 1:00 PM

Mob.: 8980111556, 9419185148

Required

An IT company needs a female office assistant for article formatting and data entry. No experience required.

Salary: 6000 to 8000

Timing: 9 AM to 5 PM

House No 384, Shastri Nagar, Jammu. Call 9086031255

Urgent Requirement

Sales job for Jewellery store in Channi Himmat. Sales man for a clothing store. Interested candidates send their

CVs Whatsapp 7006088131 Email ID dnrenterprises922@gmail.com

Required

Delivery Boys with own conveyance

Salary: Rs 7500- 10000

Part Time Job also available

Contact:

7006180373

44, A-2, South Block, Bahu Plaza, Jammu

Required

IELTS trainer (F)

Full Time only

Experienced Preferred

Shastri Nagar

9086061388

Required

Helper/Cleaner (F)

for a Dental Clinic at Main Road Talab Tillo

7889871121

9149474778