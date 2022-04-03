Sri Lankan imports increase 23.1 pct in January 2022

Colombo, Apr 2:

Sri Lanka’s imports grew 23.1 per cent in January 2022, compared to January 2021, the latest data released by the central bank showed.

Imports in January 2022 amounted to 1.96 billion US dollars, while exports grew by 17.5 per cent to 1.1 billion dollars year on year in January 2022, according to the central bank.

“Import expenditure continued to expand, in spite of high earnings from exports exceeding 1 billion dollars for the eighth consecutive month, thereby widening the deficit in the trade account in January 2022, compared to January 2021,” the central bank said.

Import of intermediate goods grew by 32.5 per cent in January 2022. Fuel was the largest import with 120 million dollars.

Tourism revenues grew to 148 million dollars from just 4 million dollars in January 2021.

Workers’ remittances were recorded at 259 million dollars in January 2022, in comparison to 325 million dollars in December 2021 and 675 million dollars in January 2021.

(UNI)