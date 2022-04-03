Partly cloudy weather likely in Jammu and Kashmir during next 24 hours

JAMMU, April 3: Weather remained dry in J&K and Ladakh on Sunday as the Meteorological (MeT) department forecast partly cloudy weather in the two union territories during the next 24 hours.

“Weather is expected to remain partly cloudy with chances of light rain at isolated places in J&K and Ladakh during the next 24 hours”, said an official of the MeT department.

Srinagar had 10.2, Pahalgam 3.6 and Gulmarg 3.0 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

In the Ladakh region, Drass had minus 2.3 and Leh 2.6 as the night’s lowest temperature.

Jammu had 21.0, Katra 18.4, Batote 12.2, Banihal 8.8 and Bhaderwah 9.6 as the minimum temperature. (Agencies)