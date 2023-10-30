SRCO, Dabur launch health nutrition support programme

Sunil Sharma for more such initiatives

Excelsior Correspondent

KISHTWAR, Oct 29: In continuation of the collaborative efforts of the Social Reforms & Charitable Organisation Kishtwar (SRCO) and Dabur India Ltd, a week-long Health and Nutrition Support Programme is underway here.

Today’s programme witnessed the distribution of nutritious juice packets to approximately 2000 students at various locations across the district.

The juice packets were distributed at Adarsh Bal Niketan High School Kishtwar, coinciding with the it’s Foundation Day today. The event was graced by the presence of Ex Minister, Sunil Sharma and BJP general secretary, Sunil Sharma who served as the chief guest in presence of other prominent personalities of Kishtwar.

The Principal of ABN School, along with the management team of SRCO Kishtwar, Chairman Sanjeev Parihar, Kuldeep Kumar Sharma, Lokesh Sharma, and Diljeet Palsar, social activist Sparsh Parihar were present on the occasion.

Ex Minister Sunil Sharma commended the initiative of the SRCO, Kishtwar and Dabur India Ltd. He expressed his expectations for more such noble initiatives in the future.

The primary objective of this programme is to benefit students from various schools and orphanages, focusing on their health and nutrition needs, said Sanjeev Parihar chairman SRCO.

Parihar said the programme is scheduled for a week with an estimated outreach to approximately 20,000 individuals, including youths and students.

In another instance, the distribution initiative was led by DPO ICDS, Dr. Rishi Kumar Sharma and tehsildar, Headquarters, Chander Shekhar Sharma as part of the Ekal Abhiyan programme. Nutritious juice packets were distributed among Ekal Abhiyan members and students during this event.

The partnership between SRCO Kishtwar and Dabur India Ltd. underscores their dedication to the welfare and health of the local community.

The health and nutrition support programme aimed at benefiting the students of various Government schools, orphanages, and Palash community an initiative of two organisations was inaugurated by DC, Kishtwar, Dr. Devansh Yadav alongside the management team of SRCO, Kishtwar on October 27. During this event, nutritious juice packets were distributed among the residents of Ashiana, Batul-Hilal, Alfala, Government Palash, and students of Kidzee, among others.

This was followed by distribution of nutritious juice in the Education Cluster Nagseni, under the supervision of cluster head Dr. Riaz-ul-Haq.