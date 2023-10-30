Army soldiers donate 17 units of blood

Excelsior Correspondent

MENDHAR, Oct 29: A blood donation camp was organized at the Sub-District hospital in Mendhar of Poonch district wherein 17 units of blood was donated by Indian Army personnel and hospital employees.

Block Medical Officer Mendhar, Dr Ashfaq Ahmed said that this camp was organized under ‘Ayushman Bhava’ in which Army soldiers donated 17 units of blood. He said that this blood will be useful to those people who require blood in emergencies like road accidents, pregnant women and others. He said that blood is the only thing that can save someone’s life, hence everyone should donate blood.