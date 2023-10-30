Jayesh lambasts admn over non-functional lights in parks, streets

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 29: Senior leader of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has lambasted the administration for non-functioning of majority of the lights installed in parks and streets of Jammu.

Addressing a press conference here today, Jayesh Gupta flayed the authorities concerned for deplorable condition of lights installed in parks and streets of Jammu. He said 80 percent of the lights installed inside the parks and on streets have become non-functional because of the negligence of the administration.

“It is very good to install lights but what is most important is to maintain the things which have been installed for the welfare of public,” said Jayesh while adding that the public money is unnecessarily being wasted by the authorities on new purchases and no heed is being paid on their upkeep.

The AAP leader said as most of the lights are non-functional, many females fear to go for the early morning walk or late evening walk. He said theft cases have also risen in areas of Jammu where the street lights are non-functional. He requested the administration to replace or repair all the non-functional lights in parks and streets on priority and also ensure their upkeep.

Jayesh also came heavily on the administration for converting most of the playgrounds into parks. He said previously there used to be a lot of grounds for children in Jammu to play but almost every ground has been converted into park by the administration, forcing the children to spend most of their time on mobile phones, laptops and watching television as they find no ground to play outdoor games.

“At least 50% of the grounds should have been kept for the children to play outdoor games so that they can keep themselves healthy,” he said and requested the administration for constructing a playground in every locality.