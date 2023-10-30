Samba Police honours special achievers

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Oct 29: Samba police today honoured special achievers among siblings of police martyrs at a grand felicitation ceremony organized at District Police Headquarters, Samba where hundreds of officers and officials of police were present.

SSP Samba, Benam Tosh, Additional SP Samba, Surinder Choudhary, Deputy SP Garu Ram, SDPO, Bari Brahmana, Rahul Nagar, SDPO Vijaypur Rohit Kumar, SHO Police Station, Vijaypur Sandeep Charak, SHO Police Station Ghagwal Bharat Bhushan, Chowki Officer, Supwal Deepika Jalotra and Chowki Officer SIDCO, Priya Rani honoured the position and distinction holder students of martyrs’ families with cash rewards of Rs. 5,000 each, certificates and bunches with a view to encourage them to strive for more excellence in studies in days to come.

Brilliant students and others belonging to police martyrs’ families who were honoured on the occasion included Isha Devi, Kanav Baskotra, Palak Hansa and Neik Ram.

Award ceremony was held amid patriotic music, slogans and band beatings followed by National Anthem. An exhibition of martyrs’ achievements was also displayed on the occasion.

The family members of police martyrs of Samba district were also present at the impressive felicitation ceremony.

On the occasion SSP Samba, Benam Tosh said that police is proud of the brilliant students of the police martyrs’ families of Samba district who are scoring positions and distinctions in various academics exams and are also having achievements in other fields like sports and social services. SSP further said that police would groom brilliant students belonging to the families of police martyrs in Samba district so that they are able to get through in various competitive examinations. Benam Tosh wished the special achievers all the best and said that police would be looking forward seeing them occupying the highest positions in administration of the UT of J&K as well as country.