SR College holds interaction with IAS Suchiter Sharma

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 2: Besides organizing free workshops on General Studies and various Optionals for the Civil Services aspirants, the SR College of Competitions (SRCC) held an interaction with IAS Suchiter Sharma in the college premises at Gandhi Nagar, here today.

Suchiter Sharma, who qualified 2021 Civil Services examination, interacted with the aspirants preparing for Civil Services. He dealt with the nature and structure of the exam comprehensively. All the aspects including the scheme and pattern of the exam, approach for Prelims and Mains, sources of material and the books required, use of online resources and the relevance of newspaper reading in preparing the current affairs and writing test series for both prelims and mains were covered thoroughly and to the satisfaction of the students. He took up lot of questions from the aspirants and answered the same in detail.

Separate workshops were organised for Zoology, Political Science, Public Administration and Philosophy Optionals in which the entire syllabus, the focus areas and the previous years’ questions papers were also discussed. Aspirants were also guided about the CSAT and Essay papers.

Aspirants raised queries regarding factors to be kept in mind while choosing a right and suitable Optional. Further, aspirants asked about the ethics, integrity and aptitude papers and the approach to handle the theory and the case studies part. Aspirants were also suggested to at least attend one comprehensive test series for both Prelim and Mains examinations.

The College has already started a test series for General Studies Mains and Optionals test series is going to start from Wednesday.

The response was overwhelming and the attendees appreciated the initiative taken by the SR College. The attendees included the aspirants preparing for IAS 2023 and JKAS 2022 and also undergraduates who will be eligible in a couple of years.

“SR College has planned a series of free workshops and interactions with the IAS officers, KAS toppers and various subject experts for the benefit of Civil Services aspirants of Jammu and Kashmir and this workshop was one in the series, ” informed Office Coordinator, Shikha Sharma.