CCEPC exam for MOs, nurses conducted successfully at Govt Hospital G Nagar

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 2: First ever online exams of Certified Course in Essentials of Palliative Care (CCEPC) was conducted by Indian Association of Palliative Care for Medical Officers (MOs) and Nurses of Jammu Division under Directorate of Health Services Jammu at Government Hospital Gandhinagar (Jammu), which is also the nodal centre for J&K for Palliative care training.

This is the first time when such an online examination has been conducted for doctors of Health Services, for smooth implementation of National Program for Palliative Care in J&K. With this, first batch have completed its training comprising of theory and clinical orientation.

Twenty Medical Officers and 20 nurses from 10 districts of Jammu Division were nominated for the training of Palliative Care, which was a collaborative effort of Directorate of Health Services Jammu and Indian Association of Palliative Care (IAPC) under the supervision of Dr Sushma Bhatnagar (president, IAPC), HoD Palliative Care AIIMS New Delhi and Chief, Institute Rotary Cancer Hospital and Head, National Cancer Institute (NCI), Jhajjar.

The examination was conducted on 1st October all over India by Indian Association of Palliative Care. In Jammu Division, the examination was conducted under the supervision of Medical Superintendent Government Hospital Gandhi Nagar Jammu Dr Narinder Bhatyal. The exams was co-ordinated by Dr Rohit Lahori (Nodal Officer, Pain and Palliative Care J&K and Incharge Pain and Palliative Care, Government Hospital Gandhi Nagar Jammu).

Speaking on the occasion, Director Health Services Jammu Dr Saleem ur Rehman said with conduct of examination for the first batch, they have achieved a milestone in Palliative Care service for Jammu and Kashmir. He said 10-bedded ward has been dedicated in each district hospital of J&K for Palliative and Geriatric Care.