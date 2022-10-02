Settle DPs package issue as per JPC report: JKSAC

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 2: The Jammu Kashmir Sharnarthi Action Committee (JKSAC) today urged the visiting Union Home Minister Amit Shah to settle the PM Package issue of the DPs of PoJK as per the recommendations of Joint Parliamentary Committee.

In a meeting of the JKSAC held at village Kotrana Kalan, RS Pura the members urged Ravinder Raina, president Pradesh BJP, son of displaced person community and to Sh. Yugal Kishore Sharma, MP beside other high profile leaders to take PoK DPs settlement issues as per the recommendations of JPC report no 183 with Sh. Amit Shah, Home Minister of India on his three days visit to UT of J&K, as it is most appropriate occasion.

While interacting with the participants, Gurdev Singh, president along with Bhagwan Singh, Capt Puran Singh Chib, Joginder Lal and Chanan Singh expressed their serious concern over the stoic silence of both the state and central govt. regarding the implementation of recommendation of JPC report tabled in both the houses of parliament in December 2014. He said that attention of both the govts. were drawn on many occasions towards the JPC report which is the only viable and adequate road-map for the resolution of long awaited DPs issues but unfortunately the govt. paid no heed towards this report and issues are still hanging.

He said that recommendations of the JPC report pending implementation from the last many years, is only a viable and adequate road-map for the settlement of DPs. If it is implemented in letter and spirits than the long awaited issues could be resolved till PoK is liberated as pledged number of times by GOI and loss of their lives and properties are assessed for full and final settlement.

He further said that the state BJP high profile leaders were appealed earlier on many occasions to the mount the pressure on Central Government to accept and implement the JPC report which has recommended Rs 30 lakhs ex-gratia relief each DP family, reservation for their wards/employment package and de-freezing of their share of assembly seats besides other components. He said that history is the testimony to the fact that JKSAC has struggled very hard since 1967 and raised DPs issues with state and Central Govts and even before the present UT Govt for their resolution, but the same has denied always and none of the Government showed any interest towards DPs issues.

Singh regretted that even the present Government despite of the fact that DPs have been provided Rs 5.5 lakhs relief each DP family, is maintaining silence over the resolution of basic issues from the last many years.

The participants appealed to Ravinder Raina and Jugal Kishore to reciprocate the DPs faith by projecting their issues before the Amit Shah for an adequate resolution.