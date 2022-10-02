Aseem Gupta calls on Goyal

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 2: BJP, vice president, Aseem Gupta today called on Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Minister of Consumer Affairs, Minister of Textiles, Food and Public Distribution, Piyush Goyal at New Delhi regarding various industrial issues in Jammu and Kashmir.

Gupta stressed on boosting industrial sector in J&K to overcome the unemployment. He informed Minister that boosting industrial sector in the UT can be a boon for the people and it can address the unemployment problem to a great extent. He also appreciated the Government’s initiative on Startups which could not get pace in J&K during last some years and said that with Government organising a two -days expo in Jammu on startups it is hoped that the youth of J&K will take full advantage of the same.