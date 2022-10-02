CEC Leh meets Union Minister

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Oct 2: Chairman/CEC, Adv. Tashi Gyalson had a meeting with Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav at his residence in New Delhi today.

CEC Gyalson discussed several issues pertaining to environment, ecology and impact of climate change in Ladakh with the Minister.

He also invited the Minister for the upcoming 11th Sustainable Mountain Development Summit (SMDS-XI) to be held in Leh from October 9-12, 2022.