Atiqa starts road blacktopping work

Excelsior Correspondent

MANDI, Oct 2: NC leader and District Development Councillor (DDC) Mandi, Atiqa Jan today started road blacktopping works at several places here.

The roads on which blacktopping works were started included Gagrian to Bus Stand Mandi road and Bahila to Upper Bahila road.

Speaking on the occasion, Jan said that all these works had been sanctioned in 2014 during Chief Minister Omar Abdullah led NC government in the erstwhile J&K State.

“However, after the change of regime these works got delayed due to official apathy. But now after our strenuous efforts the blacktopping work of these areas were sanctioned and commenced,” she maintained adding that the works in other areas will also be started very soon. The DDC also interacted with people of the area to take stock of their problems and the people complained about poor condition of roads, poor power and water supply and lack of basic amenities.

Jan assured them that she would take their issues with concerned authorities.

Abdul Ahad Bhatt, Ghulam Rasool Lone, Abdul Razak Sarpanch and others were also present on the occasion.