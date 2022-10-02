ADC Jammu interacts with SKUAST-J students

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 2: NAHEP-IDP SKUAST Jammu and Counselling and Placement Cell organized a lecture on guidance for civil services examination.

On the occasion, Harvinder Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner Jammu, interacted with the students and shared his experiences about preparation for civil service examination. He discussed different aspects of the civil services exam with the students and emphasized that consistency in preparation, clarity, and confidence are essential for success.

While recommending different preparation tools, he emphasized the value of offline and internet material and placed special focus on reading magazines and newspapers like Vision IAS, Indian Express, and Economic Times, among others.

In addition, he also recommended books for general studies papers. After the lecture there was a healthy interaction during which the ADC replied to the queries of students.

The lecture was attended by more than sixty students from different faculties.

The motivational speaker series is a part of the expert lecture initiative of the Counselling and Placement Cell & NAHEP-IDP SKUAST Jammu, being conducted under the guidance of Prof. J.P. Sharma, Vice-Chancellor. As part of the series, civil officers (IAS, IPS and KAS), military officers, and people from academia and civil society share their experiences with students.

The lecture was convened by Prof. Sanjay Guleria, Incharge Counseling and Placement Cell. Dr. Rakesh Nanda, Director Education, Dr. B.C. Sharma, Prof. & Head and PI NAHEP-IDP SKUAST Jammu, Dr. Sanjay Khajuria, Inharge, KVK Samba and other faculty members also attended the lecture. Sanveet Kour, Young Professional provided the technical support.