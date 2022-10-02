Provide reservation to PoK refugees in Assembly: SUF

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 2: Sikh United Front (SUF) has urged the visiting Union Home Minister, Amit Shah to provide reservation in J&K Assembly to the refugees of 1947 from Pak occupied Kashmir.

Addressing a joint press conference under the banner of Sikh United Front J&K, an amalgam of various Sikh organizations, Sudarshan Singh Wazir (Chairman SUF), demanded that Home Minister Amit Shah during his tour of Jammu and Kashmir from Monday should announce reservation for refugees of PoK (1947) on the pattern of reservation to Pahari people, restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and early conduct of assembly elections in J&K .

It was stressed upon the Union Home Minister that statehood be returned to Jammu and Kashmir as the Government has demoted State of Jammu and Kashmir by abrogation of article 370 and 35A. The claim of Indian Government for development of Jammu and Kashmir remains mere hollow slogan. It is also demanded that out of 24 reserved seats of 1947 refugees of PoK, eight seats of assembly and two seats of Parliament be allotted to refugees settled in Kashmir and Jammu province.

Singh further demanded that out of eight assemblies and two parliament seats, four seats of assembly and one seat of Parliament be allotted to Kashmir and four assemblies and one seat of Parliament be allotted to Jammu province. He further demanded that Punjabi language be given the status of official language in Jammu and Kashmir and Sikh Anand Karaj Act be implemented in J&K. A Sikh representative/Advisor must be appointed in J&K . It was also demanded that the quota for recruitment be fixed to provide jobs to educated unemployed who belong to Sikh minority community. The representation to a Sikh is given in the Public Service Commission Member and Service Selection Board. Moreover, remaining amount of Rs 24.50 lacks of PM’s Package be released in favour of DPs from PoJK.

Prominent among those present included Mohinder Singh, Darbinder Singh, Rajinder Singh, Raja Singh, Ravinder Singh, Kulwant Singh and others.