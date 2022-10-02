Gurmeet Randhawa inaugurates completed works

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 2: Senior BJP leader and Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) Councillor, Gurmeet Kour Randhawa here today put the completed developmental works, in her Ward no. 69 (Sainik Colony), to public service.

These works incurred an expenditure of Rs. 48 lakh and included deep drain work which was completed with an expenditure of Rs. 24 lakh, blacktopping work which has been completed at an expenditure of Rs. 20 lakh and work of culvert and drain worth Rs. 4 lakh.

A cleanliness drive was also carried out by the residents of Sainik Colony on this occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Randhawa said: “I have tried to take developments to every nook and corner of my Ward and am doing my best to implement PM Modi’s aim of reaching the ‘last man in the line’. The relentless support provided by the residents of Sainik Colony, BJP supporters and social workers give me energy to work for the residents of Sainik Colony.”

Daleep Singh, Satpal Choudhary, Rajbir Jasrotia, Ashwani Kumar, Basu, Jamwal, Pooja, Sunita, Sahu, Gita, Simarjit Kour, Inderjeet Kour and others were also present on the occasion.