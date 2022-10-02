Jammu’s Supreet clinches glamour award at Phuket in Thailand

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 2: Holding her head and her country’s esteem high on foreign soils, the daughter of Jammu, Supreet Kour has once again listed her supremacy in the glamour world by clinching Beauty pageant Glammonn Award at Phuket, Thailand.

She was crowned Mrs India First Runner Up by glitterati of Bollywood and glamour bigwigs who announced the Jammu lady as the winner to a cheering crowd.

“It was a tough competition where competitors drawn from all over stood fully versed and trained to the situation. Though I had an edge to have gone through twice earlier and clinched the trophy, on foreign soils, competing and winning turned out to be a dream come true,” said Supreet.

It is in place to mention that Supreet Kour, besides putting in her efforts for sovereignty in success for herself in glamour and fame, has been continuously extending her precious time in supporting children of lesser gods.

“Reaching out to one child in distress through charity is my supreme worship, ” says Supreet Kour.

At home, Supreet is heavily occupied with offers pouring from all quarters as a celebrity icon in various national events pertaining to fashion, movies and theatre. Her debut film D’Knok has already established her as the best choice among the filmmakers. “My next movie, untitled yet, is also all done and slated for October end release and I am quite upbeat,” she informed.

Supreet is eyeing Mrs Universe, Mrs World pageants and is quite optimistic to make it to the highest podiums in coming years. She owes gratitude and thankfulness to all of the people around her who have been morally high to propel her all endeavours.