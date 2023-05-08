Spread maximum awareness against hazards of drug abuse: DC Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 8: Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Avny Lavasa today attended Nasha Mukht Bharat Abhiyan at Marh which was organised to spread awareness about the perils of drug abuse among people in general and youth in particular .

BDC Chairman Marh, Surinder Kumar; SDM Marh, Manu Hansa; Tehsildar Marh, Ram Paul; BDO, Jyoti Bhau along with other senior officers from concerned departments were present on the occasion.

An drug de- addiction awareness rally was also organised on the occasion in which students from Government Model Higher Secondary School Marh participated.

Emphasizing on total eradication of drug abuse, the Deputy Commissioner stressed on channelizing the energy of youth in the positive direction by encouraging activities through sports, education and drug de-addiction drives.

She urged the youth to spread maximum awareness among people regarding drug abuse and don’t let the drugs destroy them, their family and the country.

The Deputy Commissioner also felicitated teachers and students who participated in debate and highlighted and spoke about the menace of drugs, its effects on youth and society, need of spreading awareness among people, importance of de-addiction centres, rehabilitation and how to control the drug abuse.