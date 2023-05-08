IRCS Jammu celebrates World Red Cross Day, holds Raffle Draw

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 8: As a mark of respect to the founder of Red Cross Movement Sir Jean Henry Dunant, Indian Red Cross Society, Jammu Region today celebrated World Red Cross Day in the Teacher Bhawan, Gandhi Nagar.

Theme of World Red Cross Day 2023 is: “Everything we do comes # fromtheheart” which focuses on foregrounding the volunteers of the Red Cross and their contribution to the society.

The function started with hoisting of Red Cross Flag by Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, who is also Chairman, Indian Red Cross Society, Jammu Region followed by lighting of the ceremonial lamp and floral tributes to Sir Jean Henry Dunant Founder of Red Cross Movement in the presence of Capt. Bana Singh Param Vir Chakra Awardee; Rahul Yadav, Commissioner, Jammu Municipal Corporation, Jammu; Shareesh Sharma, President J&K Bank Ltd; Ashok Kumar Sharma, Director School Education Jammu; Sandeep Seiontra, Addl. Deputy Commissioner(Adm.) Jammu; Mamta Rajput, District Social Welfare Officer, Jammu, representatives from CRPF BSF, J&K Police, Educational Institutions Prominent citizens, Former Secretaries, IRCS, Jammu Region, besides Executive Committee Members of IRCS, Former Red Cross Executive Committee Members and Red Cross volunteers. .

Speaking on the occasion, Divisional Commissioner called for organizing awareness programmes to educate youth about hazards of drug addiction which has assumed alarming dimensions, in addition to ongoing Red Cross Activities. He appreciated the efforts put in by the Red Cross for generating funds through Raffle Draw tickets which were sold by BSF, CRPF, J&K Police, J&K Bank, Educational Institutions Govt. Departments and Corporate / Business Houses. “Red Cross being the first responder, there is much more scope for diversification of activities through a coordinated and scientific manner so that we reach and cover the maximum number of people who need Red Cross support,” the Div Com added.

Earlier, the programme started with taking of Red Cross Pledge by the students of Jain School, Jammu and Red Cross song by Yash Pal Yash Composer followed by a number of Cultural presentations by Carmel Convent Hr Sec School Kunjwani, Jammu, Government Girls High School, Gandhinagar, Jammu, BSF School, Paloura, Jammu, St. Peter Hr. Sec. School, Jammu, Government High School Chal Largan, Jammu Shangrilla Public School, Jammu and SD Memorial Hr. Sec. School, Jammu.

Sat Pal Sharma, Honorary Secretary, IRCS, Jammu Region, in his address, welcomed the Chairman, IRCS, Jammu Region, distinguished guests, dignitaries and the participants for making the event successful. He also briefed about various programmes/activities carried out by the Red Cross, Jammu Region during the year 2022-23 and defined its role and responsibilities during disasters and first -aid training .

Later, the chief guest along with Executive Committee Members of IRCS, and other Prominent Dignitaries also announced Red Cross Raffle Draw 2023 Result. The first prize – Wagon R VXI went to ticket number 057285, while the second prize – Alto K10 LXI went to ticket number 309474. Besides, two winners of third prize, won Royal Enfield Bullet 350 CC for ticket numbers 079528 and 051636, Fourth prize, Activa Scooty 6G, was won by two persons with ticket numbers 526902 and 092850 , 5th prize (2) HP Laptop (13+8GB was won by two persons with ticket Numbers 468935 and 187612 , 6th prize (2) LG Refrigerator (340 Ltr.) ) was won by two persons with ticket numbers 538457 and 189684, 7th Prize (2) Voltas Window AC (1.5 Ton (2) was won by Two persons with ticket Numbers 318823 and 396978 , 8th Prize (3) LG LED 32″ was won by three persons with ticket Numbers 347110, 362884 and 370928, 9th Prize (3) Redmi 11 Prime was won by three persons with ticket numbers 047221, 099361 and 116287 and 10th prize (3) LG Microwave (20 Ltr.) was won by three persons with ticket Numbers 488188, 446950 and 284839.