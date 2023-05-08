International Thalassemia Day observed at SMGS Hospital

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 8: International Thalassemia Day was observed today at Shri Maharaja Gulab Singh (SMGS) Hospital, Jammu.

On the occasion, Department of Pediatrics, Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu in collaboration with J&K Thalassemia Welfare Society and IAP Jammu and Kashmir Branch organized a programme in SMGS Hospital Jammu to spread awareness amongst the community about Thalassemia Disease and care of those affected by this disease.

Principal and Dean, GMC Jammu, Dr Shashi Sudhan Sharma was the chief guest on this occasion. Speaking on this occasion, she highlighted the importance of prevention of Thalassemia and apprised the gathering about the facilities being provided in the Institution for prevention of Thalassemia and care of Thalassemic patients.

Further, HoD Pediatrics, Professor Dr Ghanshyam Saini apprised the gathering about the importance of this day and the work being done in the Thalassemia Day Care Centre in SMGS Hospital. He also deliberated upon the importance of holistic care of Thalassemic patients for the better outcome.

On the occasion, Pediatric Resident doctors, Dr Vidushi Malla and Dr Tavin Kumar delivered talks on ‘Thalassemia: its inheritance and prevention’. A poster about screening for Thalassemia carrier detection was released by the Principal GMC Jammu and other dignitaries present there.

Children under treatment in SMGS Hospital presented cultural programme on this occasion, followed by a magic show and distribution of gifts amongst these children, which were arranged by the Department of Pediatrics, in collaboration with International Rotary Club and J&K Thalassemia Welfare Society.

Speaking on the occasion, Professor Dr Sanjeev Kumar Digra impressed upon the importance of timely and adequate treatment with which the individuals with Thalassemia can lead a healthy and productive life. He shared that many of these Thalassemic children from this Center are now pursuing their higher education/career in various fields like medicine, engineering, physiotherapy, business, management etc.