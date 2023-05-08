CBC Joint Director finalizes annual action plan

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 8: Joint Director, Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), J&K and Ladakh Region, Ghulam Abbas here today chaired a high level meeting to finalize the annual action plan of CBC Regional Office, Jammu and its Field Offices across J&K and Ladakh region.

During meeting, the officials from all field offices across J&K and Ladakh put forth the action plan of Integrated Communication and Outreach Programmes (ICOPs) for the FY 2023-24 of their respective offices.

A comprehensive strategy was formulated for organizing outreach programmes in remote and hilly areas of J&K and Ladakh to reach common masses for awareness of welfare schemes and new initiatives of the Government.

In the meeting different issues faced by Field Offices were also discussed.

The Joint Director gave a patient hearing to Field In-charges regarding the issues faced highlighted by them and assured that all the issues will be addressed in a phased manner.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Director, Ayushi Puri; Field Publicity Officer, Udhampur, Khursheed Yousuf; Field Publicity Officer, Anantnag, Shahid Mohammad Lone; Administrative Officer, Ram Kishen; Accounts Officer, Ashwani Kumar Gupta; In-charge CBC Kathua, Rajesh Sharma; In-charge CBC Doda, Vikram Uppal; In-charge CBC Poonch, Vijay Mattoo; In-charge CBC Rajouri, Sunil Kumar; In-charge CBC Srinagar, Sikander; Accountant, Shobha Gupta; Ravinder Vaishnavi and Muni Koul from programme section of regional office Jammu.