If voted to power, Cong will restore J&K’s Statehood: Vikar

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, May 8: While emphasizing that the Congress party has been witnessing a surge in new memberships, bolstering its presence in J&K, the president of the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC), Vikar Rasool Wani, today said that if the party is elected to power at the Centre, it will ensure the restoration of J&K’s statehood.

“Over the past few months, scores of individuals have joined the party, fortifying its ranks and lending it greater momentum. This growing support for the Congress party was further demonstrated during the recent visit of Rahul Gandhi, who embarked on the Bharat Jodo Yatra and received a highly favourable response,” Wani said on the occasion of the joining-in ceremony held at party headquarters here.

He added that Rahul has deep affection and sympathy for the people of J&K and that he has been emphasizing his earnest desire to see the situation in J&K improve. “He envisions a future of peace and tranquillity, where local youth are provided ample employment opportunities and encouraged to thrive in all spheres.”

Referring to a recent discussion with Rahul, Wani revealed that Rahul expressed his unwavering commitment to working towards reinstating the democratic setup that has been absent for the past nine years by ensuring the conduct of Assembly elections in J&K.

“During the discussion, he firmly believed that if the Congress Party assumes power in the centre, the statehood of J&K would be swiftly reinstated, empowering the region once again. Additionally, he pledged to safeguard the interests of the local population by ensuring job security for them and protecting the precious resources of J&K for the benefit of its indigenous inhabitants,” stated Wani, adding that the Congress Party has always empathized with the people of J&K and will continue to do so in the future.

Turning his attention to the upcoming elections in Karnataka, Wani expressed confidence in the prospects of the Congress Party. He remarked that the party, referring to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which had promised prosperity, growth, and development, is now on the back foot.

Wani expressed optimism that the Congress Party would emerge triumphant in Karnataka in the coming days, while also predicting that the party would secure the number one position in the J&K assembly election whenever it is held.

He also criticized the BJP for its attempts to exploit J&K for political gains in other states. “It is unfortunate and indicative of the BJP’s mindset that they prioritize political gain over resolving the challenges faced by J&K,” he said. Wani added that the BJP should focus on addressing the issues within J&K before attempting to influence politics elsewhere.

During the event, several notable individuals joined the Congress Party, further strengthening its ranks. Among the new party members are Syed Hameed Shah Pahalgami, the OBC General Secretary of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Gh Ahmad Mir, who defected from the BJP, Imran Farooq Bhat, a prominent youth leader from Srinagar, and Gh Mohammad Wani, another former BJP member.