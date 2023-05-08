BJP moves EC, seeks de-recognition of Congress, FIR against Sonia

Karnataka sovereignty remark

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, May 8: Taking serious exception to senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s Karnataka sovereignty remark, The BJP today moved the Election Commission seeking action against her and de-recognition of her party for her use of the term “sovereignty” for Karnataka during the State poll campaign. The party also demanded an FIR against Sonia Gandhi.

A BJP delegation headed by Union Ministers Bhupender Yadav, Dr Jitendra Singh and BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh submitted a memorandum to the poll panel here over the issue.

“Karnataka is a very important member State in the Union of India and any call to protect the sovereignty of a member State of the Union of India amounts to a call for secession and is fraught with perilous and pernicious consequences,” the party said.

Speaking to reporters, party leader, Tarun Chugh, who besides BJP MP Anil Baluni and leader Om Pathak, was part of the delegation cited the Representation of the People Act and said the Congress party should be de-recognised.

The BJP also submitted a copy of the Congress tweet quoting Gandhi, the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson, on the issue.

The Opposition party had tweeted, “CPP Chairperson Sonia Gandhi Ji sends a strong message to 6.5 crore Kannadigas: ‘The Congress will not allow anyone to pose a threat to Karnataka’s reputation, sovereignty or integrity’.”

The BJP filed a complaint with the Election Commission in Bengaluru as well and requested it to issue direction for registration of an FIR against her over the use of the word “sovereignty”.

Noting that a “sovereign” by definition is an independent nation, the complaint said, “When a country becomes independent, that country is called a sovereign country. India is a sovereign country and the State of Karnataka is a proud part in it. Till today no one raised any question about the integrity of Kannadigas with the sovereignty of the nation.”