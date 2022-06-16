Sports budget for J&K higher than any biggest state of country: LG Sinha

Inaugurates renovated sports complex, says sports infra being augmented to highest level

Srinagar, Jun 16: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha on Thursday said that the sports budget for Jammu and Kashmir is higher than biggest States of the country and that the infrastructure is being augmented to highest level.

Talking to the reporters after inaugurating renovated Sher-e-Kashmir Indoor Sports complex here, Sinha said that the government is keen to provide platform to the youth here and the biggest example of it is the sports budget for Jammu and Kashmir is higher than any biggest State of the country.

“We hope that the youth will outshine in the events being organized at different States of the country. Several medals have been won by the youth here so far while in Haryana event, J&K has bagged 16th position from previous 26. We hope next year, we will manage to secure under 10 position in the particular event,” he said.

About sports complex, he said that last 15 lakh youth participated in the events here and this year they expect 35 lakh youth to participate in the events.

Sinha further said that in every Panchayat, play field have been constructed and the sports infrastructure is being augmented to the highest level. (KNO)