Covid: 7 new cases in Ladakh

Leh, Jun 16: Ladakh recorded seven fresh Covid cases that took the overall infection tally to 28,303, officials said on Thursday.

This was the highest single-day rise in over a month, they said.

The number of active cases now stands at 28 — 26 in Leh and two in Kargil, they said.

They said 22 of these cases were detected in the past week.

According to officials, Ladakh has so far recorded 228 fatalities linked to the pandemic since its outbreak.

Of the total fatalities, Leh accounts for the highest 168 deaths followed by 60 in Kargil, they said.

The officials said all the seven fresh cases were reported from Leh, where one patient was also discharged after undergoing successful treatment for the infection.

The overall recoveries now stands at 28,047, officials said. (Agencies)