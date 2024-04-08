Spl CL for migrant employees

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 8: Jammu and Kashmir Government today announced 3 days special casual leave in favour of Kashmiri Migrant employees posted in Kashmir valley, so that they can cast their votes at Special Polling Stations which will be set up at Jammu, Udhampur and Delhi during Lok Sabha (LS) elections.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the grant of 3 days special casual leave in favour of Kashmiri Migrant employees posted in Kashmir valley, who are eligible to vote at Special Polling Stations to be set up at Jammu/Udhampur/Delhi during various phases of Lok Sabha elections,” said an order issued today by J&K Government.

As per the order, Kashmiri Migrant employees belonging to Anantnag-Rajouri Parliamentary constituency can avail special casual leave from May 6 to 8 as the polling for the seat is on May 7. Similarly, employees belonging to Srinagar Parliamentary seat will have special casual leave from May 12 to 14 as the polling for the seat is on May 13.

Further, the employees hailing from Baramulla Parliamentary seat may avail special casual leave from May 19 to 21 as the polling for the seat will be held on May 20.