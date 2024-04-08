5 gamblers held in Kulgam

Excelsior Correspondent

KULGAM, Apr 8: Five gamblers were arrested with Rs 8850 as stake money from this District today.

A police spokesperson said that acting on specific information regarding gambling activities in the orchards near Railway Station Harnag, a party of Police Station Qaimoh raided the specific area and apprehended five gamblers with Rs 8850 as stake money.

Police have identified the accused as Arfaat Ahmad Bhat of Wanpoh, Mohammad Ismail Dar of Gassipora Mirbazar, Mohammad Ramzan Bhat of Khudwani, Manzoor Ahmed Lone of Ghat Qaimoh and Abdul Salam Dar of Maniward Anantnag.

The accused have been accordingly booked under the relevant sections of the law and further investigation taken up.