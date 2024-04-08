MSJK demands Statehood restoration to J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 8: Mission Statehood Jammu Kashmir (MSJK) has demanded restoration of Statehood to J&K and holding of Assembly elections to fulfil the promise made by PM Modi led Govt on August 5, 2019 with the people of the UT.

Addressing a press conference here today MSJK leader, Sunil Dimple said that J&K Police is taking stringent action against drug peddlers and criminals.

He demanded closure of wine shops and sale of liquor in Jammu.

The MSJK leader pledged full support to J&K Police in eradication of drug menace and crime and appealed political parties to stop using criminals and drug peddlers in campaigning.

He also demanded the release of innocent people lying in jails on Eid and unification of J&K, Ladakh, PoJK, Gilgit and Blatistan with J&K.

Dimple extended MSJK’s support to Congress candidates Raman Bhalla and Ch Lal Singh in upcoming Lok Sabha election.