8 declared proclaimed offenders

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Apr 8: Police today declared eight absconders as proclaimed offenders in Baramulla district.

A police spokesman said that on 01/04/2024, Court of Additional Sessions Judge Baramulla declared Hilal Ahmad Ganie son of Assadullah, Mudasir Shafi Geelani son of Mohammad Shafi, Mohammad Maqbool Pandith son of Mohammad Ramzan, all residents of Khore Sherabad Pattan, Habibullah Sheikh son of Abdul Aziz, resident of Goom Ahmadpora Pattan, Shabir Ahmad Najar son of Late Habibullah, resident of Par Mohalla Pattan, Mohammad Ashraf Dar son of Abdul Khalid, resident of Watwan Pattan Ghulam Nabi Najar son of Late Ghulam Rasool resident of Najar Mohalla Pattan and Fayaz Ahmad Mir son of Late Habibullah resident of Main Mohalla Pattan as proclaimed offenders in case FIR No. 03/2008 under Sections 2/3 EIMCO Act, 121 RPC, 19 UA(P) Act of Police Station Pattan on the application moved by Baramulla Police.

The police spokesman further stated that sometime before search warrant u/s 25 Police Act was obtained from the court for arrest of the accused persons who could not be traced/ arrested as all are presently at PoJK/ Pakistan.

“Proclamation orders u/s 87 CrPC have been obtained from Court of Sub Judge Pattan against these eight individuals which have been pasted at their residences, Public places with the directions of the Court that they will present themselves before the Court of Law within one month failing which process for attachment of property u/s 88 CrPC shall be initiated against them,” read the statement.