3 booked under PSA

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Apr 8: Police in Baramulla today booked three persons under the Public Safety Act (PSA) for their continuous involvement in anti-national activities.

The action, authorities said, was taken after obtaining formal detention orders from the competent authority.

The three accused persons have been identified as Mysir Majeed Malik, son of Abdul Majeed, a resident of Seriwarpora Pattan; Abdul Ahad Dar, son of Ghulam Mohd Dar, a resident of Dar Mohalla Palhallan; and Khursheed Ahmad Waza, son of Late Ghulam Ahmad, a resident of Tantraypora, Palhallan.

”The booked persons have been detained and subsequently lodged in District Jail Kupwara and Anantnag,” police stated.

Police mentioned that several cases are registered against these individuals, and they were involved in disturbances of law and order and subversion.

“Despite their involvement in many FIRs, they did not cease their anti-national and anti-social activities.”